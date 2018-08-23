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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
WVF_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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William's Vix Fix Stochastic oscillator is calculated based on William's Vix Fix indicator
There are five inputs:
- WVF period - William's Vix Fix calculation period
- %K period - stochastic %K line calculation period
- %D period - stochastic %D line calculation period
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Calculation:
K = 100.0 * mins/maxes, D = SMA(K, %D period)
where:
mins = WVF - MinLow maxes = MaxHigh - MinLow MinLow, MaxHigh - minimum and maximum WVF values in the %K period range WVF = 100.0 * (MaxR-Low) / MaxR MaxR - maximum Close price in the WVF period range
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21424
WPR_HL
WPR HL indicatorExp_AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit_NN3_MMRec
Three independent trading systems using AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit indicators within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system