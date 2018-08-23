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Indicators

WVF_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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William's Vix Fix Stochastic oscillator is calculated based on William's Vix Fix indicator

There are five inputs:

  • WVF period - William's Vix Fix calculation period
  • %K period - stochastic %K line calculation period
  • %D period - stochastic %D line calculation period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculation:

K = 100.0 * mins/maxes,
D = SMA(K, %D period)

where:

mins = WVF - MinLow
maxes = MaxHigh - MinLow
MinLow, MaxHigh - minimum and maximum WVF values in the %K period range
WVF = 100.0 * (MaxR-Low) / MaxR
MaxR - maximum Close price in the WVF period range

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21424

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