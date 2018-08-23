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Indicators

WPR_HL - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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(9)
Published:
WPR_HL.mq5 (8.33 KB) view
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WPR HL - Williams’ Percent Range indicator calculated by (High-Low)

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculation:

WPR_HL =-100.0 * (Max-HL) / (Max-Min)

where:

HL = High - Low
Max, Min are the highest and lowest prices within the Period interval


Fig. 1. WPR HL


Fig. 2. WPR HL as compared to Williams’ Percent Range

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21422

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