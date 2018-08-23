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WPR_HL - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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WPR HL - Williams’ Percent Range indicator calculated by (High-Low)
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Calculation:
WPR_HL =-100.0 * (Max-HL) / (Max-Min)
where:
HL = High - Low Max, Min are the highest and lowest prices within the Period interval
Fig. 1. WPR HL
Fig. 2. WPR HL as compared to Williams’ Percent Range
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21422
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