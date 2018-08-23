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Indicators

Lentz_Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Lentz Volatility oscillator displays the difference between average ATR and ATR for a specified number of periods.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • ATR period - ATR calculation period
  • Smoothing period
  • Smoothing method

Calculation:

LV = AvgMA - ATR

where

AvgMA = MA(ATR, Smoothing period, Smoothing method)
ATR - ATR(ATR period)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21412

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