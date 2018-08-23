Lentz Volatility oscillator displays the difference between average ATR and ATR for a specified number of periods.

The indicator has three input parameters:

ATR period - ATR calculation period

- ATR calculation period Smoothing period

Smoothing method

Calculation: LV = AvgMA - ATR where AvgMA = MA(ATR, Smoothing period, Smoothing method) ATR - ATR(ATR period)



