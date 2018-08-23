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Lentz_Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Lentz Volatility oscillator displays the difference between average ATR and ATR for a specified number of periods.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- ATR period - ATR calculation period
- Smoothing period
- Smoothing method
Calculation:
LV = AvgMA - ATR
where
AvgMA = MA(ATR, Smoothing period, Smoothing method) ATR - ATR(ATR period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21412
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