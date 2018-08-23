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MA_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MA Oscillator indicator is a moving average in the form of an oscillator.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Method - calculation method
- Applied price - calculation price
Calculation:
MAOsc = Price/MA-1.0
where:
MA = MA(Applied price, Period, Method)
Price = Applied price
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21413
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