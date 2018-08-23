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Indicators

MA_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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MA Oscillator indicator is a moving average in the form of an oscillator.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Method - calculation method
  • Applied price - calculation price

Calculation:

MAOsc = Price/MA-1.0

where:

MA = MA(Applied price, Period, Method)

Price = Applied price


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21413

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