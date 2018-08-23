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OverHedgeV2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6831
Rating:
(15)
Published:
OverHedgeV2.mq5 (42.28 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The author of the idea - Scriptor.

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn.

Closing positions

This EA sets the level of the total profit of all positions (opened by the EA) in points - "Total Profit Target" parameter. At the same time, there is a limitation: not a single PROFITABLE position may have profit LESS than "Minimal Profit Target". Thus, the minimum profit threshold in points for positions is set. This approach gives a more qualitative profitability graph than the standard approach of closing the position by profit expressed in money.

Defining a trend

  • Moving Average "Short" is ABOVE Moving Average "Long" on "Minimum distance between MA's to determine the trend" - upward trend
  • Moving Average "Short" is BELOW Moving Average "Long" on "Minimum distance between MA's to determine the trend" - downward trend

Inputs

  • Start Lots - initial lot
  • Base (Lot=Start Lots * MathPow(Base,Number of open positions)) - basis for exponentiation, used to calculate position volume
  • Shutdown Grid - forced closing of all positions and EA operation stop
  • Tunnel width (in pips)
  • Total Profit Target (in pips)
  • Minimal Profit Target (in pips)
  • MA Short: averaging period
  • MA Long: averaging period
  • Minimum distance between MA's to determine the trend (in pips) - minimum distance between indicators for defining a trend
  • magic number - unique EA identifier

Test for EURUSD M5:

OverHedgeV2 EURUSD M5 1


OverHedgeV2 EURUSD M5 2


OverHedgeV2 EURUSD M5 3

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21411

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