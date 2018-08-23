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OverHedgeV2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea - Scriptor.
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn.
Closing positions
This EA sets the level of the total profit of all positions (opened by the EA) in points - "Total Profit Target" parameter. At the same time, there is a limitation: not a single PROFITABLE position may have profit LESS than "Minimal Profit Target". Thus, the minimum profit threshold in points for positions is set. This approach gives a more qualitative profitability graph than the standard approach of closing the position by profit expressed in money.
Defining a trend
- Moving Average "Short" is ABOVE Moving Average "Long" on "Minimum distance between MA's to determine the trend" - upward trend
- Moving Average "Short" is BELOW Moving Average "Long" on "Minimum distance between MA's to determine the trend" - downward trend
Inputs
- Start Lots - initial lot
- Base (Lot=Start Lots * MathPow(Base,Number of open positions)) - basis for exponentiation, used to calculate position volume
- Shutdown Grid - forced closing of all positions and EA operation stop
- Tunnel width (in pips)
- Total Profit Target (in pips)
- Minimal Profit Target (in pips)
- MA Short: averaging period
- MA Long: averaging period
- Minimum distance between MA's to determine the trend (in pips) - minimum distance between indicators for defining a trend
- magic number - unique EA identifier
Test for EURUSD M5:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21411
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