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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Period_Extreme - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Period Extreme indicator.
It has one configurable parameter:
- Period - calculation period
It sets signal pointers if
- Close price exceeds High price in the Period range - green pointer of the maximum price per period
- Close price falls below the minimum price in the Period range - red pointer of the minimum price per period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21414
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