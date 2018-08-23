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Indicators

Period_Extreme - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Period Extreme indicator.

It has one configurable parameter:

  • Period - calculation period

It sets signal pointers if

  1. Close price exceeds High price in the Period range - green pointer of the maximum price per period
  2. Close price falls below the minimum price in the Period range - red pointer of the minimum price per period

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21414

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