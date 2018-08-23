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ATR_Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows when the ATR value is higher/lower, or is within the set values of two levels - minimum and maximum ones.
The levels can be specified in points as well as in percentage relative to the minimum and maximum values of ATR in a given range of bars.
There are five inputs:
- ATR period
- Higher level
- Lower level
- Calculation mode
- In points
- In percents
- Maximum bars - range of bars for calculating levels in % of maximum and minimum ATR within the range
The indicator histogram columns are painted in three colors depending on the ATR value:
- Below the lower level - red
- Above the upper level - green
- Within the levels - blue
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21405
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