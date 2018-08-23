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Indicators

ATR_Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator shows when the ATR value is higher/lower, or is within the set values ​​of two levels - minimum and maximum ones.

The levels can be specified in points as well as in percentage relative to the minimum and maximum values ​​of ATR in a given range of bars.

There are five inputs:

  • ATR period
  • Higher level
  • Lower level
  • Calculation mode
    • In points
    • In percents
  • Maximum bars - range of bars for calculating levels in % of maximum and minimum ATR within the range

The indicator histogram columns are painted in three colors depending on the ATR value:

  1. Below the lower level - red
  2. Above the upper level - green
  3. Within the levels - blue


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21405

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