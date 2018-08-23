The indicator shows when the ATR value is higher/lower, or is within the set values ​​of two levels - minimum and maximum ones.

The levels can be specified in points as well as in percentage relative to the minimum and maximum values ​​of ATR in a given range of bars.

There are five inputs:

ATR period

Higher level

Lower level

Calculation mode

In points



In percents

Maximum bars - range of bars for calculating levels in % of maximum and minimum ATR within the range

The indicator histogram columns are painted in three colors depending on the ATR value: Below the lower level - red Above the upper level - green Within the levels - blue



