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Experts

Exp_ColorJFatl_Digit_NN3_MMRec - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Exp_ColorJFatl_Digit_NN3_MMRec.mq5 (42.94 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (229.96 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorJFatl_Digit.mq5 (8.82 KB) view
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Three independent trading systems using ColorJFatl_Digit indicators within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. Trading signals are formed when a bar closes if a trend has changed (which is displayed by any of the three indicators changing its color).

The blocks of input EA variables are added for managing volumes of opened positions. For example, for the first system:

input uint    A_BuyLossMMTriger=2;  //A number of loss-making Buy trades to decrease MM
input uint    A_SellLossMMTriger=2; //A number of loss-making Sell trades to decrease MM
input double  A_SmallMM=0.01;       //A Share of financial resources from the deposit used in a trade in case of losses
input double  A_MM=0.1;             //A Share of financial resources from the deposit used in a trade in case of normal trading

In case of such inputs and if the last two trades in one direction were loss-making, the EA opens the next trade in the same direction having the volume of 0.01 lot. If at least one of the two last trades is not loss-making, the position volume is 0.1.

The similar inputs are available for the second trading system:

input uint    B_BuyLossMMTriger=2;  //B number of loss-making Buy trades to decrease MM
input uint    B_SellLossMMTriger=2; //B number of loss-making Sell trades to decrease MM
input double  B_SmallMM=0.01;       //B Share of financial resources from the deposit used in a trade in case of losses
input double  B_MM=0.1;             //B Share of financial resources from the deposit used in a trade

The C_ prefix is used in the inputs for the third system.

The most optimal option for setting up such an EA is configuring it on each trading system separately disabling other two applying the appropriate switches in the form of the following parameters:

input bool    B_BuyPosOpen=true;    //B Permission to enter long positions
input bool    B_SellPosOpen=true;   //B Permission to enter short positions

by setting them to false.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled ColorJFatl_Digit.ex5 indicator file should be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters with stops have been used during tests shown below.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Test results for GBPJPY H3, H8 and Daily over the year 2016.

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21409

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