"Wide Range Body" displays candles having body size larger than the body of the previous three candles (configurable).

The indicator displays three types of WRB:

N of consecutive bullish candles N of consecutive bearish candles N of consecutive candles of any direction

The indicator has one customizable parameter:

Range - candle range (default is 3)

The sequence of N bullish candles is displayed by a green signal label on the Low price of the WRB candle

The sequence of N bearish candles is displayed by a red signal label on the High price of the WRB candle

The sequence of N oppositely directed candles is displayed by a blue signal label on the Low price of the WRB candle

The sequence of N oppositely directed candles is displayed by an orange signal label on the High price of the WRB candle



