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Indicators

WRB - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
WRB.mq5 (10.48 KB) view
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"Wide Range Body" displays candles having body size larger than the body of the previous three candles (configurable).

The indicator displays three types of WRB:

  1. N of consecutive bullish candles
  2. N of consecutive bearish candles
  3. N of consecutive candles of any direction

The indicator has one customizable parameter:

  • Range - candle range (default is 3)

The sequence of N bullish candles is displayed by a green signal label on the Low price of the WRB candle
The sequence of N bearish candles is displayed by a red signal label on the High price of the WRB candle
The sequence of N oppositely directed candles is displayed by a blue signal label on the Low price of the WRB candle
The sequence of N oppositely directed candles is displayed by an orange signal label on the High price of the WRB candle


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21404

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