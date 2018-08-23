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WRB - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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"Wide Range Body" displays candles having body size larger than the body of the previous three candles (configurable).
The indicator displays three types of WRB:
- N of consecutive bullish candles
- N of consecutive bearish candles
- N of consecutive candles of any direction
The indicator has one customizable parameter:
- Range - candle range (default is 3)
The sequence of N bullish candles is displayed by a green signal label on the Low price of the WRB candle
The sequence of N bearish candles is displayed by a red signal label on the High price of the WRB candle
The sequence of N oppositely directed candles is displayed by a blue signal label on the Low price of the WRB candle
The sequence of N oppositely directed candles is displayed by an orange signal label on the High price of the WRB candle
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21404
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