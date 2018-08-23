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OHLC_VolumeH - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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OHLC VolumeH displaiys the difference between two volume lines of the OHLC Volume volume indicator as a histogram.
Since OHLC Volume is calculated only by OHLCV bar values, the indicator has no configurable parameters.
Calculation:
OHLCV = UpV - DnV
where:
UpV = Volume * CoeffUP/(CoeffUP+CoeffDN)
DnV = Volume* CoeffDN/(CoeffUP+CoeffDN)
CoeffUP = High-Open
CoeffDN = Close-Low
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21403
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