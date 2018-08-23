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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Arttrader_v1_5 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 4547
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The author of the idea: Scriptor.
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn.
The EA uses the iMA indicator (Moving Average, MA) and analyzes the last six bars.
Inputs
- How many lots to deal with (may be less than one)
- The period for the averager
- Check for too-big candlesticks (avoid them)
- Check for pairs of big candlesticks
- A smart stop-loss
- The trade's stop loss in case of program error
- The trade's take profit
- The minimum EMA slope to enter a trade
- The maximum EMA slope to enter a trade
- Wait this long to determine candlestick lows/highs (BEGIN)
- Wait this long to determine candlestick lows/highs (END)
- An allowance between the close and low/high price (BEGIN)
- An allowance between the close and low/high price (END)
- If the previous volume is not above this, exit the trade
- A strange but functional imaginary spread adjustment
- magic number
Test for EURUSD H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21387
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