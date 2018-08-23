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Arttrader_v1_5 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4547
Rating:
(15)
Published:
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The author of the idea: Scriptor.

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn.

The EA uses the iMA indicator (Moving Average, MA) and analyzes the last six bars.

Inputs

  • How many lots to deal with (may be less than one)
  • The period for the averager
  • Check for too-big candlesticks (avoid them)
  • Check for pairs of big candlesticks
  • A smart stop-loss
  • The trade's stop loss in case of program error
  • The trade's take profit
  • The minimum EMA slope to enter a trade
  • The maximum EMA slope to enter a trade
  • Wait this long to determine candlestick lows/highs (BEGIN)
  • Wait this long to determine candlestick lows/highs (END)
  • An allowance between the close and low/high price (BEGIN)
  • An allowance between the close and low/high price (END)
  • If the previous volume is not above this, exit the trade
  • A strange but functional imaginary spread adjustment
  • magic number

Test for EURUSD H1:

Arttrader_v1_5

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21387

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