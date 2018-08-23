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CloseProfit v2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea: Vladimir Khlystov.
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn.
If the profit reaches "Profit Close" or the loss reaches "Loss Close", all positions are closed, while pending orders are removed.
The "All Symbols" parameter is responsible for working on all symbols or only on the current one:
- If "All Symbols" is "true", the EA works on all symbols
- If "All Symbols" is "false", the EA works on the current symbol
The "magic number" parameter is a unique ID the EA works with: if it is set to "0", the EA works with any magic number.
When launched in the tester (in visual mode), a demo mode is enabled: a BUY position is opened and a Buy Limit pending order is placed:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21384
A simple Pivot. No stop loss and take profit are used.Ozymandias_System_HTF
Ozymandias_System indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters
The EA is based on iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator and analyzes the last six bars.DirectCandlesCounter
The indicator shows the moment of successive appearance of several unidirectional candles in a row activating alerts and sending email and push notifications