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CloseProfit v2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Author of the idea: Vladimir Khlystov.

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn.

If the profit reaches "Profit Close" or the loss reaches "Loss Close", all positions are closed, while pending orders are removed.

The "All Symbols" parameter is responsible for working on all symbols or only on the current one:

  • If "All Symbols" is "true", the EA works on all symbols
  • If "All Symbols" is "false", the EA works on the current symbol

The "magic number" parameter is a unique ID the EA works with: if it is set to "0", the EA works with any magic number.

When launched in the tester (in visual mode), a demo mode is enabled: a BUY position is opened and a Buy Limit pending order is placed:

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21384

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