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SimplePivot - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6759
Rating:
(14)
Published:
SimplePivot.mq5 (23.4 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The author of the idea: Scriptor.

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn.

The EA trades a simple Pivot: each new bar features a trading signal for opening a BUY position. At the same time, the following limitations are built in:

  1. The Pivot itself is calculated as (High of bar#1 + Low of bar #1) / 2.0;
  2. If Open of bar #0 < High of bar#1, while Open of bar #0 > Pivot is a SELL signal
  3. If Pivot coincides with the previous Pivot, do nothing. If Pivots are opposite, close the current position and open a new one.

EURUSD,D1:

SimplePivot

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21374

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