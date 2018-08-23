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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SimplePivot - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6759
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The author of the idea: Scriptor.
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn.
The EA trades a simple Pivot: each new bar features a trading signal for opening a BUY position. At the same time, the following limitations are built in:
- The Pivot itself is calculated as (High of bar#1 + Low of bar #1) / 2.0;
- If Open of bar #0 < High of bar#1, while Open of bar #0 > Pivot is a SELL signal
- If Pivot coincides with the previous Pivot, do nothing. If Pivots are opposite, close the current position and open a new one.
EURUSD,D1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21374
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