SimplePivot

The author of the idea: Scriptor.

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn.

The EA trades a simple Pivot: each new bar features a trading signal for opening a BUY position. At the same time, the following limitations are built in:

The Pivot itself is calculated as (High of bar#1 + Low of bar #1) / 2.0; If Open of bar #0 < High of bar#1, while Open of bar #0 > Pivot is a SELL signal If Pivot coincides with the previous Pivot, do nothing. If Pivots are opposite, close the current position and open a new one.

EURUSD,D1: