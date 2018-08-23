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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DirectCandlesCounter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Khlistov Vladimir
The indicator shows the moment of successive appearance of several unidirectional candles in a row activating alerts and sending email and push notifications.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator inputs | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint CandleTotal=3; //Number of unidirectional candles input uint NumberofBar=1;//Number of a bar for delivering a signal input bool SoundON=true; //Allow the alert input uint NumberofAlerts=2;//Number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; //Allow sending signals by email input bool PushON=false; //Allow sending signals to a mobile device
The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 31.01.2017.
Fig. 1. DirectCandlesCounter indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21389
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