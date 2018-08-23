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Indicators

DirectCandlesCounter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: Khlistov Vladimir

The indicator shows the moment of successive appearance of several unidirectional candles in a row activating alerts and sending email and push notifications.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator inputs                             |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint CandleTotal=3;  //Number of unidirectional candles
input uint NumberofBar=1;//Number of a bar for delivering a signal
input bool SoundON=true; //Allow the alert
input uint NumberofAlerts=2;//Number of alerts
input bool EMailON=false; //Allow sending signals by email
input bool PushON=false; //Allow sending signals to a mobile device

The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 31.01.2017.

Fig. 1. DirectCandlesCounter indicator

Fig. 1. DirectCandlesCounter indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21389

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