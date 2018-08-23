Real author: Khlistov Vladimir

The indicator shows the moment of successive appearance of several unidirectional candles in a row activating alerts and sending email and push notifications.

input uint CandleTotal= 3 ; input uint NumberofBar= 1 ; input bool SoundON= true ; input uint NumberofAlerts= 2 ; input bool EMailON= false ; input bool PushON= false ;

The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 31.01.2017.

Fig. 1. DirectCandlesCounter indicator