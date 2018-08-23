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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DirectCandlesCounter_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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DirectCandlesCounter indicator in the form of candles. In case of successive appearance of several unidirectional candles in a row, the indicator paints the current candle in a color corresponding to the candles direction.
Fig. 1. DirectCandlesCounter_Candle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21390
DirectCandlesCounter
The indicator shows the moment of successive appearance of several unidirectional candles in a row activating alerts and sending email and push notificationsArttrader_v1_5
The EA is based on iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator and analyzes the last six bars.
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