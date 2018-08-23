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Indicators

DirectCandlesCounter_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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DirectCandlesCounter indicator in the form of candles. In case of successive appearance of several unidirectional candles in a row, the indicator paints the current candle in a color corresponding to the candles direction.

Fig. 1. DirectCandlesCounter_Candle indicator

Fig. 1. DirectCandlesCounter_Candle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21390

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The indicator shows the moment of successive appearance of several unidirectional candles in a row activating alerts and sending email and push notifications

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