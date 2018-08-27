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EA

Arttrader_v1_5 - MetaTrader 5EA

Scriptor | Chinese English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
发布者:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 产品 1 信号 24 文章 1882 代码 353 主题 29246 评论
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已发布:
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思路提供者: Scriptor。

mq5 代码作者 - barabashkakvn

EA 利用 iMA (移动平均线，MA) 指标并分析最后六根柱线。

输入

  • How many lots to deal with (may be less than one) - 交易手数 (可以小于一)
  • The period for the averager - 均化周期
  • Check for too-big candlesticks (avoid them) - 检查过长烛条 (避免它们)
  • Check for pairs of big candlesticks - 检查长烛条对
  • A smart stop-loss - 智能止损
  • The trade's stop loss in case of program error - 程序出错时的止损
  • The trade's take profit - 止盈
  • The minimum EMA slope to enter a trade - 入场交易的最小 EMA 斜率
  • The maximum EMA slope to enter a trade - 入场交易的最大 EMA 斜率
  • Wait this long to determine candlestick lows/highs (BEGIN) - 等待这么长时间来判定烛条低点/高点 (开始)
  • Wait this long to determine candlestick lows/highs (END) - 等待这么长时间来判定烛条低点/高点 (结束)
  • An allowance between the close and low/high price (BEGIN) - 收盘价与低价/高价之间的差价 (开始)
  • An allowance between the close and low/high price (END) - 收盘价与低价/高价之间的差价 (结束)
  • If the previous volume is not above this, exit the trade - 如果之前的交易量不高于此数量，则退出交易
  • A strange but functional imaginary spread adjustment - 一个奇怪但想象中能发挥作用的点差调整
  • magic number - 魔幻数字

测试于 EURUSD H1:

Arttrader_v1_5

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21387

CloseProfit v2 CloseProfit v2

达到指定的盈亏时，平仓并移除挂单。

SimplePivot SimplePivot

一个简单的枢轴。 没有使用止损和止盈。

DirectCandlesCounter DirectCandlesCounter

指标显示连续出现若干根单向蜡烛的时刻，激活警报，发送电子邮件并推送通知

DirectCandlesCounter_Candle DirectCandlesCounter_Candle

蜡烛形式的 DirectCandlesCounter 指标。