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Arttrader_v1_5 - MetaTrader 5EA
- 发布者:
-
Vladimir Karputov
- 显示:
- 2331
- 等级:
-
- 已发布:
- 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务
思路提供者: Scriptor。
mq5 代码作者 - barabashkakvn。
EA 利用 iMA (移动平均线，MA) 指标并分析最后六根柱线。
输入
- How many lots to deal with (may be less than one) - 交易手数 (可以小于一)
- The period for the averager - 均化周期
- Check for too-big candlesticks (avoid them) - 检查过长烛条 (避免它们)
- Check for pairs of big candlesticks - 检查长烛条对
- A smart stop-loss - 智能止损
- The trade's stop loss in case of program error - 程序出错时的止损
- The trade's take profit - 止盈
- The minimum EMA slope to enter a trade - 入场交易的最小 EMA 斜率
- The maximum EMA slope to enter a trade - 入场交易的最大 EMA 斜率
- Wait this long to determine candlestick lows/highs (BEGIN) - 等待这么长时间来判定烛条低点/高点 (开始)
- Wait this long to determine candlestick lows/highs (END) - 等待这么长时间来判定烛条低点/高点 (结束)
- An allowance between the close and low/high price (BEGIN) - 收盘价与低价/高价之间的差价 (开始)
- An allowance between the close and low/high price (END) - 收盘价与低价/高价之间的差价 (结束)
- If the previous volume is not above this, exit the trade - 如果之前的交易量不高于此数量，则退出交易
- A strange but functional imaginary spread adjustment - 一个奇怪但想象中能发挥作用的点差调整
- magic number - 魔幻数字
测试于 EURUSD H1:
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21387
CloseProfit v2
达到指定的盈亏时，平仓并移除挂单。SimplePivot
一个简单的枢轴。 没有使用止损和止盈。
DirectCandlesCounter
指标显示连续出现若干根单向蜡烛的时刻，激活警报，发送电子邮件并推送通知DirectCandlesCounter_Candle
蜡烛形式的 DirectCandlesCounter 指标。