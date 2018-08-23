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Ozymandias_System_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Ozymandias_System indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
Fig. 1. Ozymandias_System_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21358
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