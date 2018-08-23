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Indicators

Ozymandias_System_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3741
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Ozymandias_System.mq5 (25.3 KB) view
Ozymandias_System_HTF.mq5 (29.85 KB) view
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Ozymandias_System indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

Fig. 1. Ozymandias_System_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. Ozymandias_System_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21358

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