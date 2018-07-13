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Indicators

WRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
WRSI.mq5 (13.39 KB) view
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Oscillator Wilder's RSI is a normal RSI smoothed by Welles Wilder's moving average.

It has four configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price - calculation price
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

In terms of calculations, Wilder's moving average is similar to a normal EMA:

<span id="MathJax-Element-126-Frame" class="MathJax" tabindex="0" data-mathml="WWMA(n)=EMA(2n&#x2212;1)">WWMA(n) = EMA(2n−1)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21336

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