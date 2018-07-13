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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
WRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator Wilder's RSI is a normal RSI smoothed by Welles Wilder's moving average.
It has four configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Applied price - calculation price
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
In terms of calculations, Wilder's moving average is similar to a normal EMA:
<span id="MathJax-Element-126-Frame" class="MathJax" tabindex="0" data-mathml="WWMA(n)=EMA(2n−1)">WWMA(n) = EMA(2n−1)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21336
VLM
Intraday relative volumes indicator Voltest (VLM)MartingailExpert
The EA uses Martingale. Initial entry by indicator iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator).