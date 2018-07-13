MartingailExpert

Idea by: Mikhail

MQL5 code by: barabashkakvn.

A simple Martingale. If no positions are opened, the entry is by indicator iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator).

Inputs

Lots - initial lot size to open a position

- initial lot size to open a position Multiplicator - lot size increasing factor

- lot size increasing factor Step (in pips) - step

(in pips) - step Profit factor (in pips) - profit level

(in pips) - profit level Stochastic: K-period (number of bars for calculations)

Stochastic: D-period (period of first smoothing)

Stochastic: final smoothing

Stochastic: type of smoothing

Stochastic: calculation method

Stochastic: BUY level - indicator level to open a BUY position

- indicator level to open a BUY position Stochastic: SELL level - indicator level to open a SELL position

- indicator level to open a SELL position magic number - a unique identifier of your positions

EURUSD,M30



