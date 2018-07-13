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MartingailExpert - expert for MetaTrader 5

michei | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8878
Rating:
(18)
Published:
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Idea by: Mikhail

MQL5 code by: barabashkakvn.

A simple Martingale. If no positions are opened, the entry is by indicator iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator).

Inputs

  • Lots - initial lot size to open a position
  • Multiplicator - lot size increasing factor
  • Step (in pips) - step
  • Profit factor (in pips) - profit level
  • Stochastic: K-period (number of bars for calculations)
  • Stochastic: D-period (period of first smoothing)
  • Stochastic: final smoothing
  • Stochastic: type of smoothing
  • Stochastic: calculation method
  • Stochastic: BUY level - indicator level to open a BUY position
  • Stochastic: SELL level - indicator level to open a SELL position
  • magic number - a unique identifier of your positions

EURUSD,M30

MartingailExpert

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21331

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