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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MartingailExpert - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
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- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Mikhail
MQL5 code by: barabashkakvn.
A simple Martingale. If no positions are opened, the entry is by indicator iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator).
Inputs
- Lots - initial lot size to open a position
- Multiplicator - lot size increasing factor
- Step (in pips) - step
- Profit factor (in pips) - profit level
- Stochastic: K-period (number of bars for calculations)
- Stochastic: D-period (period of first smoothing)
- Stochastic: final smoothing
- Stochastic: type of smoothing
- Stochastic: calculation method
- Stochastic: BUY level - indicator level to open a BUY position
- Stochastic: SELL level - indicator level to open a SELL position
- magic number - a unique identifier of your positions
EURUSD,M30
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21331
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