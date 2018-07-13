ButtMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Indicator Butterworth Moving Average - a moving average with smoothing using Butterworth filter. It has two configurable parameters: Period - calculation period

- calculation period Applied price - calculation price Calculations: ButtMA = p1 * Price + p2 * PrevButtMA - p3 * PrePrevButtMA where: Price = SMA(Applied price, 1) p1 = 2 / (1+Period) p2 = 2 * (1-Kf) p3 = (1-Kf) * (1-Kf) Kf = Sqrt(p1)