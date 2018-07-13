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ButtMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Butterworth Moving Average - a moving average with smoothing using Butterworth filter.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Applied price - calculation price
Calculations:
ButtMA = p1 * Price + p2 * PrevButtMA - p3 * PrePrevButtMA
where:
Price = SMA(Applied price, 1)
p1 = 2 / (1+Period) p2 = 2 * (1-Kf) p3 = (1-Kf) * (1-Kf) Kf = Sqrt(p1)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21338
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