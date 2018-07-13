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Indicators

ButtMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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ButtMA.mq5 (7.78 KB) view
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Indicator Butterworth Moving Average - a moving average with smoothing using Butterworth filter.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price - calculation price

Calculations:

ButtMA = p1 * Price + p2 * PrevButtMA - p3 * PrePrevButtMA

where:

Price = SMA(Applied price, 1)
 


p1 = 2 / (1+Period)
p2 = 2 * (1-Kf)
p3 = (1-Kf) * (1-Kf)
Kf = Sqrt(p1)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21338

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