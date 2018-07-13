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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AB - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Acceleration Bands - Price Headley's acceleration bands they are based on daily range.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Factor - bands widening factor
Calculations:
Top = SMA(Up, Period) Bottom = SMA(Dn, Period)
where:
Up = High * (1+2*(2000 * Factor *(High-Low) / (High+Low))) Dn = High * (1-2*(2000 * Factor *(High-Low) / (High+Low)))
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21337
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