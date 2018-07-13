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Indicators

AB - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
AB.mq5 (9.74 KB) view
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Indicator Acceleration Bands - Price Headley's acceleration bands they are based on daily range.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Factor - bands widening factor

Calculations:

Top = SMA(Up, Period)
Bottom = SMA(Dn, Period)

where:

Up = High * (1+2*(2000 * Factor *(High-Low) / (High+Low)))
Dn = High * (1-2*(2000 * Factor *(High-Low) / (High+Low)))

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21337

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