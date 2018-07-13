Indicator of volumes. It displays a color histogram of relative volumes by day hours:

Hour from 08 to 13 - color red

Hour from 14 to 17 - color bright green

Hour from 18 to 21 - color red

Hour from 22 to 23 - color green

Hour from 00 to 07 - color blue

Volume of each hour is calculated as a ratio between the current volume to the mean volume value within the predefined range.

The indicator has one input parameter:

Period - calculation period