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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
VLM - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator of volumes. It displays a color histogram of relative volumes by day hours:
- Hour from 08 to 13 - color red
- Hour from 14 to 17 - color bright green
- Hour from 18 to 21 - color red
- Hour from 22 to 23 - color green
- Hour from 00 to 07 - color blue
Volume of each hour is calculated as a ratio between the current volume to the mean volume value within the predefined range.
The indicator has one input parameter:
- Period - calculation period
Calculations:
VLM = Volume/VolAvg
where:
VolAvg = SMA(Volume, Period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21335
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