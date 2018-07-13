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Indicators

VLM - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
VLM.mq5 (9.54 KB) view
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Indicator of volumes. It displays a color histogram of relative volumes by day hours:

  • Hour from 08 to 13 - color red
  • Hour from 14 to 17 - color bright green
  • Hour from 18 to 21 - color red
  • Hour from 22 to 23 - color green
  • Hour from 00 to 07 - color blue

Volume of each hour is calculated as a ratio between the current volume to the mean volume value within the predefined range.

The indicator has one input parameter:

  • Period - calculation period

Calculations:

VLM = Volume/VolAvg

where:

VolAvg = SMA(Volume, Period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21335

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