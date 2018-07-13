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Swing_Shift - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator Swing Shift displays the MA slope value exceeding the pre-defined threshold and the change in the moving average movement direction as a pulse-changing direction of the indicator histogram.
It has four configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Method - calculation method
- Applied price - calculation price
- Threshold - MA slope value threshold
Calculations:
SS = 100.0 * (MA - Anchor) / Anchor
where:
- If Slope > Threshold и PrevTrend < 1
Anchor = MA Trend = 1
- Otherwise, if Slope < - Threshold и PrevTrend > 0
Anchor = MA Trend = 0
- Otherwise
Anchor = PrevAnchor Trend = PrevTrend
Slope = (MA - PrevMA)*Point
MA = MA(Applied price, Period, Method)
Fig 1. Indicator Swing Shift with default settings
Fig. 2. Swing Shift and a comparative MA with the same settings
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21330
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