Oscillator Swing Shift displays the MA slope value exceeding the pre-defined threshold and the change in the moving average movement direction as a pulse-changing direction of the indicator histogram.

It has four configurable parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Method - calculation method

- calculation method Applied price - calculation price

- calculation price Threshold - MA slope value threshold

Calculations: SS = 100.0 * (MA - Anchor) / Anchor where: If Slope > Threshold и PrevTrend < 1

Anchor = MA Trend = 1 Otherwise, if Slope < - Threshold и PrevTrend > 0

Anchor = MA Trend = 0 Otherwise

Anchor = PrevAnchor Trend = PrevTrend Slope = (MA - PrevMA)*Point MA = MA(Applied price, Period, Method)





Fig 1. Indicator Swing Shift with default settings





Fig. 2. Swing Shift and a comparative MA with the same settings