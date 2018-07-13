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Indicators

Swing_Shift - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Swing_Shift.mq5 (10.44 KB) view
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Oscillator Swing Shift displays the MA slope value exceeding the pre-defined threshold and the change in the moving average movement direction as a pulse-changing direction of the indicator histogram.

It has four configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Method - calculation method
  • Applied price - calculation price
  • Threshold - MA slope value threshold

Calculations:

SS = 100.0 * (MA - Anchor) / Anchor

where:

  • If Slope > Threshold и PrevTrend < 1
    Anchor = MA
Trend = 1
  • Otherwise, if Slope < - Threshold и PrevTrend > 0
    Anchor = MA
Trend = 0
  • Otherwise
    Anchor = PrevAnchor
Trend = PrevTrend

Slope = (MA - PrevMA)*Point


MA = MA(Applied price, Period, Method)


Fig 1. Indicator Swing Shift with default settings


Fig. 2. Swing Shift and a comparative MA with the same settings

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21330

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