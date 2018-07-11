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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI (var) Jurik smoothed MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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As it has been shown, RSI can be calculated using different types of averages (the basic version was posted here : Rsi (var))
This version is using Jurik smoothing MA in order to produce a very smooth RSI as a result
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A histogram based on the difference between the main and the signal lines of indicator Ang_Zad_C in the points of the price chart.Ang_Zad_C
A trend-following indicator of the main and signal lines, drawn as a color cloud.
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