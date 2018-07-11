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Indicators

RSI (var) Jurik smoothed MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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As it has been shown, RSI can be calculated using different types of averages (the basic version was posted here : Rsi (var))

This version is using Jurik smoothing MA in order to produce a very smooth RSI as a result


Ang_Zad_C_Hist Ang_Zad_C_Hist

A histogram based on the difference between the main and the signal lines of indicator Ang_Zad_C in the points of the price chart.

Ang_Zad_C Ang_Zad_C

A trend-following indicator of the main and signal lines, drawn as a color cloud.

RSI of JMA RSI of JMA

RSI of JMA

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