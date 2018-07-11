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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Pivot oscillator - averages - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is a variation of a well known pivot indicator
Instead of showing pivot lines on main chart the indicator is showing pivot lines in a separate window and it shows average price position relative to those pivot lines. That way you can clearly see how the averaged price moved during the day compared to pivot lines. If you use average period less than or equal to 1, then it is effectively using price and not average and then it is pivot oscillator of a "raw" price instead of average
RSI of JMA
RSI of JMARSI (var) Jurik smoothed MA
RSI (var) using Jurik MA
Pivot Oscillator
Variation of a well known Pivot indicator showing pivot lines in a separate window and price position relative to those pivot lines.ADX trend - smoothed
ADX trend - smoothed