CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Pivot oscillator - averages - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8213
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This is a variation of a well known pivot indicator

Instead of showing pivot lines on main chart the indicator is showing pivot lines in a separate window and it shows average price position relative to those pivot lines. That way you can clearly see how the averaged price moved during the day compared to pivot lines. If you use average period less than or equal to 1, then it is effectively using price and not average and then it is pivot oscillator of a "raw" price instead of average

RSI of JMA RSI of JMA

RSI of JMA

RSI (var) Jurik smoothed MA RSI (var) Jurik smoothed MA

RSI (var) using Jurik MA

Pivot Oscillator Pivot Oscillator

Variation of a well known Pivot indicator showing pivot lines in a separate window and price position relative to those pivot lines.

ADX trend - smoothed ADX trend - smoothed

ADX trend - smoothed