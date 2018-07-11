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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI of JMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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There are several methods of making the RSI smoother (and showing less false signals). One is to filter / smooth the prices prior to be used in RSI calculation
One of the methods for that, due to its high responsiveness to market changes and its smooth results, is the Jurik smoothing. This version of RSI is doing that producing a very nice smooth result wit much less false results
RSI (var) Jurik smoothed MA
RSI (var) using Jurik MAAng_Zad_C_Hist
A histogram based on the difference between the main and the signal lines of indicator Ang_Zad_C in the points of the price chart.
Pivot oscillator - averages
Pivot oscillator - averagesPivot Oscillator
Variation of a well known Pivot indicator showing pivot lines in a separate window and price position relative to those pivot lines.