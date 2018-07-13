The indicator represents two moving averages calculated based on the range of one-direction candlesticks.

One MA is for bullish range, the other one is for bearish candlesticks.

It has two configurable parameters:

Period - calculation period (candlestick range)

- calculation period (candlestick range) Applied price - calculation price

Calculations: UP = SumUp / CountUp DN = SumDn / CountDn where: SumUp = Sum of SMA(Applied price, 1) for all bullish candlesticks within the Period SumDn = Sum of SMA(Applied price, 1) for all bearish candlesticks within the Period CountUp - number of bullish candlesticks within the Period CountDn - number of bearish candlesticks within the Period



