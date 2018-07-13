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Indicators

DiffMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
DiffMA.mq5 (9.15 KB) view
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The indicator represents two moving averages calculated based on the range of one-direction candlesticks.
One MA is for bullish range, the other one is for bearish candlesticks.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period (candlestick range)
  • Applied price - calculation price

Calculations:

UP = SumUp / CountUp


DN = SumDn / CountDn

where:

SumUp = Sum of SMA(Applied price, 1) for all bullish candlesticks within the Period


SumDn = Sum of SMA(Applied price, 1) for all bearish candlesticks within the Period


CountUp - number of bullish candlesticks within the Period


CountDn - number of bearish candlesticks within the Period


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21316

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