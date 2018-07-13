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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bears_Bulls_Impuls - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Bears Bulls Impuls displays in a separate window a pulse graph showing the market switches from bullish to bearish, and vice versa.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Applied price - calculation price
Calculations:
- If (BullIndex + BearIndex) > 0
Bulls = 1 Bears = -1
- If (BullIndex + BearIndex) < 0
Bulls = -1 Bears = 1
BullIndex = High - EMA(Applied price, Period) BearIndex = Low - EMA(Applied price, Period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21315
Adaptable_RSI
A configurable RSIAATR
Indicator Average Average True Range
DiffMA
Two moving averages on the range of one-direction candlesticksDiffMA_Histogram
Difference of two moving averages within the range of one-direction candlesticks