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Indicators

Bears_Bulls_Impuls - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Indicator Bears Bulls Impuls displays in a separate window a pulse graph showing the market switches from bullish to bearish, and vice versa.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price - calculation price

Calculations:

  • If (BullIndex + BearIndex) > 0
    Bulls = 1
Bears = -1
  • If (BullIndex + BearIndex) < 0
    Bulls = -1
Bears = 1
where 
BullIndex = High - EMA(Applied price, Period)
BearIndex = Low - EMA(Applied price, Period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21315

Adaptable_RSI Adaptable_RSI

A configurable RSI

AATR AATR

Indicator Average Average True Range

DiffMA DiffMA

Two moving averages on the range of one-direction candlesticks

DiffMA_Histogram DiffMA_Histogram

Difference of two moving averages within the range of one-direction candlesticks