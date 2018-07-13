Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Ang_Zad_C_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3462
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator Ang_Zad_C allowing changing the timeframe of the indicator in its input parameters, the space between the oscillator and its signal line being filled in color, according to the trend direction
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the Ang_Zad_C.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig 1. Indicator Ang_Zad_C_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21302
The Expert Advisor uses indicator iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB), two iMAs (Moving Average, MA) from different timeframes, and custom indicator ZigZag.Auto ADX
An Expert Advisor based on indicator iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX).
Indicator Ang_Zad_C_Hist with the timeframe selection option available in the input parametersAng_Zad_C_Hist_Candle_HTF
Indicator Ang_Zad_C_Hist_Candle with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters