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Indicators

Ang_Zad_C_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Ang_Zad_C.mq5 (18.43 KB) view
Ang_Zad_C_HTF.mq5 (22.07 KB) view
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Indicator Ang_Zad_C allowing changing the timeframe of the indicator in its input parameters, the space between the oscillator and its signal line being filled in color, according to the trend direction

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the Ang_Zad_C.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig 1. Indicator Ang_Zad_C_HTF

Fig 1. Indicator Ang_Zad_C_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21302

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