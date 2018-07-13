Indicator Ang_Zad_C allowing changing the timeframe of the indicator in its input parameters, the space between the oscillator and its signal line being filled in color, according to the trend direction

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4;

For the indicator to operate, the Ang_Zad_C.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig 1. Indicator Ang_Zad_C_HTF