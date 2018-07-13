Indicator CMC (Clear Method Candles) displays colored candlesticks, based on the existing market trend. It is calculated by the "pure" method (without using any other indicators, only price) and has no configurable parameters. It is based on indicator Clear Method Histogram.

Calculations: If Swing > 0 , then candlesticks are blue

If Swing < 0, then candlesticks are red where: HH = Maximum(High, PrevHH) LH = Minimum(High, PrevLH) HL = Maximum(Low, PrevHL) LL = Minimum(Low, PrevLL) If Swing > 0 and High < HL : Swing = -1 LL = Low LH = High

If Swing < 0 and Low > LH : Swing = 1 HH = High HL = Low

Otherwise, if High < HL : Swing = -1 LL = Low LH = High

Otherwise, if Low > HL: Swing = 1 HH = High HL = Low