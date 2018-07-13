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Indicators

CMC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
CMC.mq5 (12.05 KB) view
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Indicator CMC (Clear Method Candles) displays colored candlesticks, based on the existing market trend. It is calculated by the "pure" method (without using any other indicators, only price) and has no configurable parameters. It is based on indicator Clear Method Histogram.

Calculations:

  • If Swing > 0, then candlesticks are blue

  • If Swing < 0, then candlesticks are red

where:

HH = Maximum(High, PrevHH)
LH = Minimum(High, PrevLH)
HL = Maximum(Low, PrevHL)
LL = Minimum(Low, PrevLL)

  • If Swing > 0 and High < HL:

    Swing = -1
LL = Low
LH = High

  • If Swing < 0 and Low > LH:

    Swing = 1
HH = High
HL = Low

  • Otherwise, if High < HL:

    Swing = -1
LL = Low
LH = High

  • Otherwise, if Low > HL:

    Swing = 1
HH = High
HL = Low

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21274

CMH CMH

Indicator CMH (Clear Method Histogram) displays a color histogram of the current market trend.

VC VC

Indicator VC (Volatility Channel by Larry Williams).

CRF CRF

Indicator CRF (Cumulative Rotation Factor) displays the states of the market: Uptrends/downtrends/consolidation.

JB_Volatility JB_Volatility

JB Volatility - market volatility oscillator marking its state in color.