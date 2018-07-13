Oscillator TTF (Trend Trigger Factor) was developed as a method to identify market trends and reversals.

Indicator CMC (Clear Method Candles) displays colored candlesticks, based on the existing market trend. It is calculated by the "pure" method (without using any other indicators, only price) and has no configurable parameters. It is based on indicator Clear Method Histogram.

Indicator CRF (Cumulative Rotation Factor) displays the states of the market: Uptrends/downtrends/consolidation.