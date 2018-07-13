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CMH - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator CMH (Clear Method Histogram) displays a color histogram of the current market trend. It is calculated by the "pure" method (without using any other indicators, only price) and has no configurable parameters.
Calculations:
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If Swing > 0:
CMH = High - HL
Color - blue
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If Swing < 0:
CMH = LH - Low
Color - pink
where:
HH = Maximum(High, PrevHH) LH = Minimum(High, PrevLH) HL = Maximum(Low, PrevHL) LL = Minimum(Low, PrevLL)
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If Swing > 0 and High < HL:
Swing = -1 LL = Low LH = High
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If Swing < 0 and Low > LH:
Swing = 1 HH = High HL = Low
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Otherwise, if High < HL:
Swing = -1 LL = Low LH = High
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Otherwise, if Low > HL:
Swing = 1 HH = High HL = Low
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21271
Indicator VC (Volatility Channel by Larry Williams).TTF
Oscillator TTF (Trend Trigger Factor) was developed as a method to identify market trends and reversals.
Indicator CMC (Clear Method Candles) displays colored candlesticks, based on the existing market trend. It is calculated by the "pure" method (without using any other indicators, only price) and has no configurable parameters. It is based on indicator Clear Method Histogram.CRF
Indicator CRF (Cumulative Rotation Factor) displays the states of the market: Uptrends/downtrends/consolidation.