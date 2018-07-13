Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
VC - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5438
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator VC (Volatility Channel by Larry Williams).
It has one input parameter:
- Period - calculation period.
Calculations:
Top = Maximum(MaxT, T), Bottom = Minimum(MinB, B)
where:
T = 2 * Typical - High, B = 2 * Typical - Low, MinB = the lowest B value within the Period MaxT = the highest T value within the Period Typical = SMA(1, PRICE_TYPICAL)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21270
Oscillator TTF (Trend Trigger Factor) was developed as a method to identify market trends and reversals.TCF
Oscillator TCF (Trend Continuation Factor) was developed to help identify the trend and direction of the market.
Indicator CMH (Clear Method Histogram) displays a color histogram of the current market trend.CMC
Indicator CMC (Clear Method Candles) displays colored candlesticks, based on the existing market trend. It is calculated by the "pure" method (without using any other indicators, only price) and has no configurable parameters. It is based on indicator Clear Method Histogram.