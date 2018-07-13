Oscillator TCF (Trend Continuation Factor) was developed to help identify the trend and direction of the market.

Indicator CMH (Clear Method Histogram) displays a color histogram of the current market trend.

Indicator CMC (Clear Method Candles) displays colored candlesticks, based on the existing market trend. It is calculated by the "pure" method (without using any other indicators, only price) and has no configurable parameters. It is based on indicator Clear Method Histogram.