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Indicators

VC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Rating:
(8)
Published:
VC.mq5 (9.27 KB) view
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Indicator VC (Volatility Channel by Larry Williams).

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - calculation period.

Calculations:

Top = Maximum(MaxT, T),
Bottom = Minimum(MinB, B)

where:

T = 2 * Typical - High,
B = 2 * Typical - Low,
MinB = the lowest B value within the Period
MaxT = the highest T value within the Period
Typical = SMA(1, PRICE_TYPICAL)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21270

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