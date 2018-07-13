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Indicators

DMI_Difference - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Oscillator DMI Difference displays the chart of the difference between the two components of indicator ADX: plus DI and minus DI. Market movement direction displays in different colors: Up in blue and down in red.

It has one input parameter:

  • ADX period - period of the ADX to be calculated.

Calculations:

DDMI = PlusDI - MinusDI

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21260

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