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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DMI_Difference - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator DMI Difference displays the chart of the difference between the two components of indicator ADX: plus DI and minus DI. Market movement direction displays in different colors: Up in blue and down in red.
It has one input parameter:
- ADX period - period of the ADX to be calculated.
Calculations:
DDMI = PlusDI - MinusDI
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21260
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