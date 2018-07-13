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BuffAverage - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Buff Dormeier's Moving Average was presented in Buff Dormeier's article "Buff Up Your Moving Averages".
It has one input parameter:
- Period - calculation period.
Calculations:
Buff = AvgVC / AvgVol
where:
AvgVC = SMA(VC, Period) AvgVol = SMA(Volume, Period) VC = Volume*Close
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21259
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