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Indicators

BuffAverage - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
BuffAverage.mq5 (8.27 KB) view
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Buff Dormeier's Moving Average was presented in Buff Dormeier's article "Buff Up Your Moving Averages".

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - calculation period.

Calculations:

Buff = AvgVC / AvgVol

where:

AvgVC = SMA(VC, Period)
AvgVol = SMA(Volume, Period)
VC = Volume*Close

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21259

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