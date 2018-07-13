BOP (Balance of Power) is an oscillator that allows you to assess the powers of buyers and sellers on the market and identify the trend reversal within a proper time.

It has three configurable parameters:

Period Action - short-term price volatility calculation period;

- short-term price volatility calculation period; Range Price - trend price range;

- trend price range; Use last period - whether or not to use the values of the current bar to calculate the trend component.