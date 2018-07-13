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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BOP - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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BOP (Balance of Power) is an oscillator that allows you to assess the powers of buyers and sellers on the market and identify the trend reversal within a proper time.
It has three configurable parameters:
- Period Action - short-term price volatility calculation period;
- Range Price - trend price range;
- Use last period - whether or not to use the values of the current bar to calculate the trend component.
Calculations:
BOP = (Close - Open[Period Action]) / (Max-Min)
where:
- Max, Min - the highest and the lowest price values within the Range Price.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21258
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