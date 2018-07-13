CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Adaptable_CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4899
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Adaptable_CCI.mq5 (11.57 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Oscillator Adaptable_CCI. Along with the calculation price and period, this indicator, unlike the standard one, allows you to change parameters, such as calculation range, correction coefficient, and smoothing method.

It has seven configurable parameters:

  • Period (CCI period) - calculation period (as in standard CCI);
  • Applied price (CCI apply to) - calculation price (as in standard CCI);
  • Deviation period - calculation range;
  • Correction factor - correction coefficient (CCI price scale);
  • Method - calculation method;
  • Overbought - overbought level;
  • Oversold - oversold level.

Calculations:

CCI = (Price - mean) / (meandev * Correction factor)

where:

mean = MA(Applied price, Period, Method)
meandev = SumD / Deviation period
SumD - sum Abs(Applied price - Avg) within Deviation period
Avg = SMA(Applied price,Deviation period)

Fig 1. Default values (coincides with standard CCI)

Fig 1. Default values (coincides with standard CCI)


Fig. 2. EMA calculation method

Fig. 2. EMA calculation method


Fig. 3. SMMA calculation method

Fig. 3. SMMA calculation method


Fig. 4. LWMA calculation method

Fig. 4. LWMA calculation method


Fig. 5. Calculation range of 28 bars

Fig. 5. Calculation range of 28 bars

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21256

Zero_Lag_TEMA Zero_Lag_TEMA

Indicator Zero Lag Triple Exponential Moving Average.

Tom_Demark_Moving_Average Tom_Demark_Moving_Average

Indicator Tom_Demark_Moving_Average is the moving average based on Demark's statements regarding trend identification.

BOP BOP

BOP (Balance of Power) is an oscillator that allows you to assess the powers of buyers and sellers on the market and identify the trend reversal within a proper time.

AV AV

AV (Average Volatility) - a simple average volatility oscillator.