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Zero_Lag_TEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Zero Lag Triple Exponential Moving Average.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
ZLTEMA = TEMA1 + Diff
where:
Diff = TEMA1 - TEMA2 TEMA2 = 3*(EMA4-EMA5)+EMA6 EMA6 = EMA(EMA5, Period) EMA5 = EMA(EMA3, Period) EMA4 = EMA(TEMA1, Period) TEMA1 = 3*(EMA1-EMA2)+EMA3 EMA3 = EMA(EMA2, Period) EMA2 = EMA(EMA1, Period) EMA1 = EMA(Applied price, Period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21255
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