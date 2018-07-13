A simple indicator based on standard stochastic. Along with the Main and Signal lines of standard stochastic, it also draws a color histogram between these two lines.

Oscillator Adaptable_CCI. Along with the calculation price and period, this indicator, unlike the standard one, allows you to change parameters, such as calculation range, correction coefficient, and smoothing method.

BOP (Balance of Power) is an oscillator that allows you to assess the powers of buyers and sellers on the market and identify the trend reversal within a proper time.