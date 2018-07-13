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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AV - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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AV (Average Volatility) - a simple average volatility oscillator.
It has one input parameter:
- Period - calculation period.
Calculations:
AV = SVA(Volatility, Period)
where:
Volatility = High - Low
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21257
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