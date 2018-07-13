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Indicators

AV - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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4160
Rating:
(7)
Published:
AV.mq5 (6.59 KB) view
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AV (Average Volatility) - a simple average volatility oscillator.

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - calculation period.

Calculations:

AV = SVA(Volatility, Period)

where:

Volatility = High - Low

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21257

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