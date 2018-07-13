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Indicators

MM - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
MM.mq5 (12.54 KB) view
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Oscillator MM (Market Mode) allows assessing the market state: In trend state or in cyclic state.

It has three configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Delta - coefficient to calculate market waves;
  • Fraction - half-width of the channel.

Calculations:

Mode = SMA(BP, Period2)
Peak = Fraction * SMA(FPeak, 50)
Valley = Fraction * SMA(FValley, 50)

where:

BP = 0.25 * (1-Alpha) * (High + Low - High[2] - Low[2]) + Beta * (1+Alpha) * PrevBP - Alpha * BP[2]

If PrevBP > BP and PrevBP > BP[2]:

FPeak = PrevBP

otherwise:

FPeak = PrevFPeak

If PrevBP < BP and PrevBP < BP[2]:

FValley = PrevBP

otherwise:

FValley = PrevFValley
Period2 = 2*Period + 5
Alpha = Gamma - Sqrt(Gamma*Gamma - 1),
Gamma = 1/cos(4*Pi*Delta/Period),
Beta = cos(2*Pi/Period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21240

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