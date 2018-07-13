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Indicators

FIR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
FIR.mq5 (6.97 KB) view
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Indicator FIR is a symmetrically weighted filter (Finite Impulse Response Filter).

It has one input parameter:

  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

FIR = (Price(0) + 2*Price(1) + 2*Price(2) + Price(3)) / 6

where:

Price = SMA(1, Applied price)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21239

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