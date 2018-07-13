Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FIR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4056
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator FIR is a symmetrically weighted filter (Finite Impulse Response Filter).
It has one input parameter:
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
FIR = (Price(0) + 2*Price(1) + 2*Price(2) + Price(3)) / 6
where:
Price = SMA(1, Applied price)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21239
EURX
Indicator EURX displays index EUR.EMA_With_Trend_Adjustment
EMA_With_Trend_Adjustment - a moving average with exponential smoothing and correction by its trend component.