CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

EURX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4711
Rating:
(6)
Published:
EURX.mq5 (18.55 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator EURX displays index EUR.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Applied price - index calculation price;
  • Reverse - whether to reversely display the chart vertically (Yes/No).

Calculations:

EURX = 34.38805726 × EURUSD0.3155 × EURGBP0.3056 × EURJPY0.1891 × EURSEK0.0785 × EURCHF0.1113

Note that for the indicator to oeprate, the following currency pairs must be available on the server: EURUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURSEK, and EURCHF. If any of them is absent, the indicator will be calculated incorrectly. You should also keep in mind that the indicator will require some time to load the history necessary for all those symbols, if it is launched for the first time or if the timeframe is switched.

The indicator works in the chart of any instrument.

Fig 1. EUR index chart

Fig 1. EUR index chart


Fig. 2. Inverted chart of EUR index

Fig. 2. Inverted chart of EUR index

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21235

EMA_With_Trend_Adjustment EMA_With_Trend_Adjustment

EMA_With_Trend_Adjustment - a moving average with exponential smoothing and correction by its trend component.

DI_Cluster DI_Cluster

Indicator DI_Cluster represents three indicators ADX with different parameters. Unlike standard ADX, the threshold levels of DI Cluster are not constant, but are determined by the intersections of three indicator lines. You can choose any of the three lines of standard ADX to be displayed: ADX trend strength lines themselves and line +DI or -DI.

FIR FIR

Indicator FIR is a symmetrically weighted filter (Finite Impulse Response Filter).

MM MM

Oscillator MM (Market Mode) allows assessing the market state: In trend state or in cyclic state.