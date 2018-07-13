Indicator EURX displays index EUR.

It has two configurable parameters:

Calculations:

EURX = 34.38805726 × EURUSD0.3155 × EURGBP0.3056 × EURJPY0.1891 × EURSEK0.0785 × EURCHF0.1113

Note that for the indicator to oeprate, the following currency pairs must be available on the server: EURUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURSEK, and EURCHF. If any of them is absent, the indicator will be calculated incorrectly. You should also keep in mind that the indicator will require some time to load the history necessary for all those symbols, if it is launched for the first time or if the timeframe is switched.