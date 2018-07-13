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Indicators

MV_OBV - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Rating:
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Published:
MV_OBV.mq5 (7.86 KB) view
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Unlike standard On Balance Volume calculated on Close prices only, and indicator MultiVote OBV is calculated on HLC prices, which resulted in its higher sensitivity.

The indicator has no configurable parameters. Negative values are drawn in red, positive ones in green.

Calculations:

MVOBV = PrevMVOBV + TotalVote * Volume

where:

TotalVote = HighVote + LowVote + CloseVote

  • If High > PrevHigh:

    HighVote = 1

  • If High < PrevHigh:

    HighVote = -1

  • If Low > PrevLow:

    LowVote = 1

  • If Low < PrevLow:

    LowVote = -1

  • If Close > PrevClose:

    CloseVote = 1

  • If Close < PrevClose:

    CloseVote = -1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21241

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