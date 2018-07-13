CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Rj_SlidingRange_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3197
Rating:
(9)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Rj_SlidingRange.mq5 (7.82 KB) view
Rj_SlidingRange_HTF.mq5 (19.94 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator Rj_SlidingRange with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe in its input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the Rj_SlidingRange.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig 1. Indicator Rj_SlidingRange_HTF

Fig 1. Indicator Rj_SlidingRange_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21243

MV_OBV MV_OBV

Unlike standard On Balance Volume calculated on Close prices only, and indicator MultiVote OBV is calculated on HLC prices, which resulted in its higher sensitivity.

MM MM

Oscillator MM (Market Mode) allows assessing the market state: In trend state or in cyclic state.

Rj_RMA_HTF Rj_RMA_HTF

Indicator Rj_RMA with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe in its input parameters.

Rj_SlidingRange_Cloud Rj_SlidingRange_Cloud

Indicator Rj_SlidingRange made in the DRAW_FILLING style as a color background, which makes it more illustrative in many situations.