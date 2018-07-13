Indicator Rj_SlidingRange with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe in its input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to operate, the Rj_SlidingRange.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig 1. Indicator Rj_SlidingRange_HTF