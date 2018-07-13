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Indicators

CI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
CI.mq5 (9.16 KB) view
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Indicator CI (Congestion Identifier). It displays within how many bars before the current one the price was within the channel formed by the Close price of the current bar +/- Delta in points. It also displays the counter value threshold level and the marks, in which the counter is above or below that level.

The indicator has three configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Delta - up/down shift from the price in points, which forms the channel width;
  • Level - threshold level of bars within the channel.

Calculations:

CI = count

where:

  • count - number of bars with the Close price within corridor Close+Delta - Close-Delta.

Signals:

If PrevCI < Level and CI > Level:

Out = Level

If PrevCI > Level and CI < Level: 

In = Level
  • Out - signal of exceeding the Level;
  • In - signal of entering back inside the Level upon having exceeded it.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21225

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