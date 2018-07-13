Indicator CI (Congestion Identifier). It displays within how many bars before the current one the price was within the channel formed by the Close price of the current bar +/- Delta in points. It also displays the counter value threshold level and the marks, in which the counter is above or below that level.

The indicator has three configurable parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Delta - up/down shift from the price in points, which forms the channel width;

- up/down shift from the price in points, which forms the channel width; Level - threshold level of bars within the channel.