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Repulse - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Repulse indicator measures and displays the bullish or bearish pressure associated with each price candlestick in the form of a curve.
There is only one parameter: the repulse period. Indicator is internally using all 4 prices in calculations and that is the reason why the price can not be changed in calculation. Recommended usage is simple:
- Crossing the zero line up can be treated as buy signal.
- Crossing the zero line up can be treated as sell signal.
In this indicator T3 is sigmoidal (Softmax) normalized - made as oscillator that ranges in 0 to 1 range, and if you use hyperbolic normalization it will range from -1 to +1 range.RSI with RSI
The five-week and 17-week RSI values are used for entry and exits while the 17-week RSI is used for trend direction as an entry filter in the retracement entries.
In this indicator Jurik MA is sigmoidal (Softmax) normalized - made as oscillator that ranges in 0 to 1 range, and if you use hyperbolic normalization it will range from -1 to +1 range.Repulse Multi Timeframe
The Repulse Multi Timeframe indicator measures and displays the bullish or bearish pressure associated with each price candlestick in the form of a curve.