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Indicators

Repulse - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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Published:
Repulse.mq5 (7.15 KB) view
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The Repulse indicator measures and displays the bullish or bearish pressure associated with each price candlestick in the form of a curve.

There is only one parameter: the repulse period. Indicator is internally using all 4 prices in calculations and that is the reason why the price can not be changed in calculation. Recommended usage is simple:

  • Crossing the zero line up can be treated as buy signal.
  • Crossing the zero line up can be treated as sell signal.

Log Sigmoidal Normalized T3 Log Sigmoidal Normalized T3

In this indicator T3 is sigmoidal (Softmax) normalized - made as oscillator that ranges in 0 to 1 range, and if you use hyperbolic normalization it will range from -1 to +1 range.

RSI with RSI RSI with RSI

The five-week and 17-week RSI values are used for entry and exits while the 17-week RSI is used for trend direction as an entry filter in the retracement entries.

Log Sigmoidal Normalized Jurik MA Log Sigmoidal Normalized Jurik MA

In this indicator Jurik MA is sigmoidal (Softmax) normalized - made as oscillator that ranges in 0 to 1 range, and if you use hyperbolic normalization it will range from -1 to +1 range.

Repulse Multi Timeframe Repulse Multi Timeframe

The Repulse Multi Timeframe indicator measures and displays the bullish or bearish pressure associated with each price candlestick in the form of a curve.