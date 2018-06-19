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Indicators

Log Sigmoidal Normalized Jurik MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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In this indicator Jurik MA is sigmoidal (Softmax) normalized - made as oscillator that ranges in 0 to 1 range, and if you use hyperbolic normalization it will range from -1 to +1 range. That way it can help in assessing if the extreme (up or down) is reached.

Repulse Repulse

The Repulse indicator measures and displays the bullish or bearish pressure associated with each price candlestick in the form of a curve.

Log Sigmoidal Normalized T3 Log Sigmoidal Normalized T3

In this indicator T3 is sigmoidal (Softmax) normalized - made as oscillator that ranges in 0 to 1 range, and if you use hyperbolic normalization it will range from -1 to +1 range.

Repulse Multi Timeframe Repulse Multi Timeframe

The Repulse Multi Timeframe indicator measures and displays the bullish or bearish pressure associated with each price candlestick in the form of a curve.

Dollar Index Dollar Index

The U.S. Dollar Index (USDX, DXY, DX) is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies, often referred to as a basket of U.S. trade partners' currencies. The Index goes up when the U.S. dollar gains "strength" (value) when compared to other currencies.