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Log Sigmoidal Normalized Jurik MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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In this indicator Jurik MA is sigmoidal (Softmax) normalized - made as oscillator that ranges in 0 to 1 range, and if you use hyperbolic normalization it will range from -1 to +1 range. That way it can help in assessing if the extreme (up or down) is reached.
The Repulse indicator measures and displays the bullish or bearish pressure associated with each price candlestick in the form of a curve.Log Sigmoidal Normalized T3
In this indicator T3 is sigmoidal (Softmax) normalized - made as oscillator that ranges in 0 to 1 range, and if you use hyperbolic normalization it will range from -1 to +1 range.
The Repulse Multi Timeframe indicator measures and displays the bullish or bearish pressure associated with each price candlestick in the form of a curve.Dollar Index
The U.S. Dollar Index (USDX, DXY, DX) is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies, often referred to as a basket of U.S. trade partners' currencies. The Index goes up when the U.S. dollar gains "strength" (value) when compared to other currencies.