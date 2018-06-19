The Repulse Multi Timeframe indicator measures and displays the bullish or bearish pressure associated with each price candlestick in the form of a curve.

This version is a standalone multi timeframe version (Repulse indicator is needed for its work).

Timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes:

Next higher timeframe: first higher timeframe compared to active chart.

Second higher timeframe: second higher timeframe compared to active chart.

Third higher timeframe: third higher timeframe compared to active chart.

If some of these 3 timeframes are used, then the timeframe is set automatically as you change the timeframe of the chart.