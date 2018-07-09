Oscillator TCI (Trading Channel Index) displays the ratio between the average daily price and the smoothed averaged value of the average daily price.

It has four configurable parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Average period - period of calculating the average smoothed value;

- period of calculating the average smoothed value; Coefficient - coefficient (indicator price scale values scaling);

- coefficient (indicator price scale values scaling); Applied price - price used for calculations.