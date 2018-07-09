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TCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator TCI (Trading Channel Index) displays the ratio between the average daily price and the smoothed averaged value of the average daily price.
It has four configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Average period - period of calculating the average smoothed value;
- Coefficient - coefficient (indicator price scale values scaling);
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculation:
TCI = EMA(B2, Average period)
where:
B2 = (Applied price - MA1) / (Coeff * MA2) MA2 = EMA(B1, Period) B1 = Abs(Applied price - MA1) MA1 = EMA(Applied price, Period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21114
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