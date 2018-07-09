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Indicators

Vortex_Difference - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Oscillator VORTEX difference displays as a histogram the difference between +VI and -VI of indicator Vortex.

For it to operate correctly, the availability of indicator Vortex is not required - the indicator calculates it independently.

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - Vortex indicator calculation period.

Calculation:

Diff = +VI - (-VI)

where:

+VI = 100 * svip / satr,
-VI = 100 * svim / satr

where:

svip = SMA(iVIP, Period)
svim = SMA(iVIM, Period)
satr = SMA(ATR, Period)
iVIP = Abs(High - PrevLow)
iVIM = Abs(Low - PrevHigh)

Fig 1. Indicator Vortex difference

Fig 1. Indicator Vortex difference

Fig. 2. Indicators Vortex Difference and Vortex

Fig. 2. Indicators Vortex Difference and Vortex

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21116

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