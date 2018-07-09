Oscillator VORTEX difference displays as a histogram the difference between +VI and -VI of indicator Vortex.

For it to operate correctly, the availability of indicator Vortex is not required - the indicator calculates it independently.

It has one input parameter:

Period - Vortex indicator calculation period.

Calculation: Diff = +VI - (-VI) where: +VI = 100 * svip / satr, -VI = 100 * svim / satr where: svip = SMA(iVIP, Period) svim = SMA(iVIM, Period) satr = SMA(ATR, Period) iVIP = Abs(High - PrevLow) iVIM = Abs(Low - PrevHigh)

Fig 1. Indicator Vortex difference

Fig. 2. Indicators Vortex Difference and Vortex