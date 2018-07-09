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Vortex_Difference - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator VORTEX difference displays as a histogram the difference between +VI and -VI of indicator Vortex.
For it to operate correctly, the availability of indicator Vortex is not required - the indicator calculates it independently.
It has one input parameter:
- Period - Vortex indicator calculation period.
Calculation:
Diff = +VI - (-VI)
where:
+VI = 100 * svip / satr, -VI = 100 * svim / satr
where:
svip = SMA(iVIP, Period) svim = SMA(iVIM, Period) satr = SMA(ATR, Period) iVIP = Abs(High - PrevLow) iVIM = Abs(Low - PrevHigh)
Fig 1. Indicator Vortex difference
Fig. 2. Indicators Vortex Difference and Vortex
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21116
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