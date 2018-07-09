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Indicators

TAI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
TAI.mq5 (9.36 KB) view
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TAI (Trend Analysis Index) is a simple trend indicator described by Adam White in the "Stocks & Commodities" magazine in August, 1992.

The indicator has four configured parameters:

  • MA Period - MA calculation period;
  • MA Method - Moving Average calculation method;
  • TAI Period - trend index calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculation:

TAI = (MA_Max - MA_Min) / Price*Point

where:

  • MA_Max, MA_Min - the highest and the lowest MA value over TAI Period
  • MA = MA(Applied price, MA Method) - moving average with the MA Period and the MA Method calculation method
  • Price = SMA(1, Applied price) - simple moving average with the Applied price

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21112

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